May 15, 2017

Darling in the Rain

My ever-changing darling. Today I was singing in the rain the song of the sea. Did you know how it sounds? Like a constant sifting ssssssssssssss when billions of raindrops fall in the sea one after another again and again, when water meets water, softening the horizon. Came home with thunder drums above my head and wrapped in the fragrance of fresh, earthy smell, greatest gift of the rain. My summer has officially started. And these are my first photos of beloved sea in rain. They are special to me, although with a fingerprint on my camera. Just excited to explore all the different seams of the sea.

bbb_rain_4

