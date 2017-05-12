“If you serve time for society, democracy, and the other things while young, and declining any further enlistment make yourself responsible only to yourself, you exchange the pleasant, comforting stench of comrades for something you can never feel in any other way than by yourself. That something I cannot yet define completely but the feeling comes when you write well and truly of something and know impersonally you have written in that way .. ; or when you do something which people do not consider a serious occupation and yet you know, truly, that it is .. important .. and when on the sea, you are alone with it and know”
Ernest Hemingway, Green Hills of Africa, 1935
