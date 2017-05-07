One of my golden books that mean a world to me, is Navajo Weaving Way about crafts of Navajo Indians. When Navajos create their traditional baskets and blankets, the whole process is a ritual, in which every detail matters. When they weave, they think beautiful thoughts. It is crucially important. While we are more accustomed to words like good and bad, Navajo Indians put beauty in the center of their worldview.

“In the Navajo language there is no word for religion, nor for art. The only word that could be used to describe both is “hózhó” – a word that defines the essence of Navajo or Diné philosophy. It encompasses beauty, order, and harmony, and expresses the idea of striving for balance. Every aspect of Navajo life, secular and spiritual, is related to hózhó.” Ellen O’Neil Rife

They believe, when we travel through life in this way we are walking in beauty. There are many ceremonies and many chants, but I want to share a few lines from Navajo Night Way’s prayer. I know, I have poor knowledge of this wonderful and rich culture, but everything I’ve found out so far, since I’ve discovered a special inner relationship with Navajo Nation, really inspires me.

May it be beautiful before me.

May it be beautiful behind me.

May it be beautiful below me.

May it be beautiful above me.

May it be beautiful all around me. … In beauty may I walk.

All day long may I walk.

Through the returning seasons may I walk.

On the trailed marked with pollen may I walk.

With grasshoppers about my feet may I walk.

With dew about my feet may I walk.

With beauty may I walk.

With beauty before me, may I walk.

With beauty behind me, may I walk.

With beauty above me, may I walk.

With beauty below me, may I walk.

With beauty all around me, may I walk. Full text here.

