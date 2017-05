The shores of the Baltic Sea in my native Latvia are 500 km long. I love to see more and more of them. Today we went to the beach that is not so far away from our home, but with a few beautiful rocks that we don’t have here at our seaside. Little Anna especially enjoyed one peach colored stone sofa. I adore rocks as much as I love old trees. Silent witnesses of passing time.

Little Anna’s Travels

Wanderlust

Advertisements