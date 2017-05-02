beach, Little Anna, Pebble Beach of Luna, Philippines, sea

Little Anna in Philippines

Posted by Anna Iltnere on

LittleAnna4_Jess_Luna 2

“The waves are crazy, i think no one would dare swimming in it. :)” writes my beautiful friend Beans. She cherishes an inspiring 7107 Islands Dream. “I wish I could send a video of the sea. Its a tame version of the waves but in reality its much more rough.” Little Anna #4 is with her in Philippines, in this picture she is sitting on a pebble beach of Luna in La Union. Little Anna is gazing at the South China Sea, which is called by the locals – West Philippine Sea. Little Anna travels the world ❤️

Advertisements

2 Comments Add yours

  1. 600 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 18:33

    :O

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Steve Schwartzman says:
    May 2, 2017 at 20:53

    My wife grew up in the Philippines just walking distance from the sea. She misses that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s