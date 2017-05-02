Little Anna in Philippines

“The waves are crazy, i think no one would dare swimming in it. :)” writes my beautiful friend Beans. She cherishes an inspiring 7107 Islands Dream. “I wish I could send a video of the sea. Its a tame version of the waves but in reality its much more rough.” Little Anna #4 is with her in Philippines, in this picture she is sitting on a pebble beach of Luna in La Union. Little Anna is gazing at the South China Sea, which is called by the locals – West Philippine Sea. Little Anna travels the world ❤️

