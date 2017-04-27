sea color

Two-Face Sea

“It takes its color from the clouds, becomes sky fallen on earth…”

Philip Hoare, The Sea Inside, 2013
Although Spring is showing its cold face, this is the best place for football ❤
  1. Carolin Messier says:
    April 27, 2017 at 20:53

    What a wonderful idea, the sea as sky fallen to earth. I’m so glad I’m now aware of this vision of the world.

    1. Anna Iltnere says:
      April 27, 2017 at 21:36

      I felt the same when read it for the first time 🙂

  2. saralakron says:
    April 27, 2017 at 23:24

    Beautiful image and imagery.

