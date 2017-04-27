Two-Face Sea

“It takes its color from the clouds, becomes sky fallen on earth…”
Philip Hoare, The Sea Inside, 2013
Advertisements
I love sea. I love books. I live by the sea. I'm writing a big book about the sea in literature. Right here is a daily dose of salt for you. Welcome! Nice to sea you!
3 Comments Add yours
What a wonderful idea, the sea as sky fallen to earth. I’m so glad I’m now aware of this vision of the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I felt the same when read it for the first time 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful image and imagery.
LikeLike