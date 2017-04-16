Salty Sunday: Easter Edition

Happy Easter from Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses! They have reached the Easter Island in eastern Polynesia, Chile. Island’s mysterious moai statues, silent stone figures, are a monument to the seafaring skills and unique culture of ancient Polynesian peoples. Among some 400 statues, only 7 are facing the sea. While all other moai are located along the coast with their backs turned to the Pacific Ocean and beaches and their silent gaze turned to the villages as if to watch over the people, the site of the seven figures, called Ahu Akivi, is located most inland, but they are the only moai facing the sea. Little Anna and Ulysses are sitting among them and silently watching the waves.

Advertisements