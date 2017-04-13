house by the sea, sea, sunset, veranda

Sunset Surprise Set

Sea is never the same to me. Each time I go to the beach, it surprises me with something different. The same about sunsets. Almost every evening I sit on the wooden steps of my veranda and watch the most beautiful show in the world. The sunset. It is never a cliche for me. So often sun, sky and clouds with colors so silent, sometimes so loud, surprises me for real with the view so surreal. Before the sun goes to sleep in her salt water bed behind the woods, we can experience the play of the gods.

“The nearness of the sea opens up the sky.”

Philip Hoare, The Sea Inside, 2013

This set of 10 sunsets is a selection from March and April nights.

Surprise

2 Comments Add yours

  whistlewhileyouwait says:
    April 13, 2017 at 18:06

    So beautiful! The sea never ceases to amaze me as well.

    Anna Iltnere says:
      April 13, 2017 at 18:31

      I’m glad to hear! ❤

