Vitamin Sea

Heal

I must admit I don’t go to the sea to drown some uneasy thoughts, I’m just in love with each and every aspect of it, with the full-blown freedom, but it definitely has changed me during past two years. The healing dimension of the sea is recurring very often in almost all the books I have in my Sea Library.

“When anxious, uneasy and bad thoughts come, I go to the sea, and the sea drowns them out with its great wide sounds, cleanses me with its noise, and imposes a rhythm upon everything in me that is bewildered and confused.”

LETTERS OF RAINER MARIA RILKE, 1892-1910

“They came there regularly every evening drawn by some need. It was if the water floated off and set sailing thoughts which had grown stagnant on dry land, and gave to their bodies even some sort of relief. First, the pulse of color flooded the bay with blue, and the heart expanded with it and the body swam…”

VIRGINIA WOOLF, TO THE LIGHTHOUSE, 1927

“In sight of the sea I felt as though I had all my fingers and toes. I was relaxed and confident. At the beach I wasn’t just passive, letting life happen to me; I didn’t care about being smart or popular, I didn’t long to be better looking. The sea swallowed up all my primary school anxieties. Something suddenly consumed my whole attention.”

Tim Winton, Land’s Edge: A Coastal Memoir, 1993

