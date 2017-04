Winter is over and days are getting longer and longer and I linger and linger outside till it’s too late to stay and bye bye green grass blue sky white sand I say, bye bye sea, see you tomorrow I say. Sun sunk in the sea, stars started, and we all went to sleep in the warm womb of our house. At home heart hears rustling birches, pines and reeds, hears late night birds and waves on the beach, sees wind in meadow through my window, and I suddenly know how – to live in the now.

Outlier

