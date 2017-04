Yesterday evening we painted ripples in our river with sun bleached reed brushes. Since I read the book How to Read Water by Tristan Gooley, I notice water everywhere I go. I watch it, listen to it, I even try to understand it, and sometimes I just play with it. Like yesterday evening when after a long and beautiful day at the beach we had a golden evening by the river. I’m blessed to have so much water in my life. And the very best companions.

