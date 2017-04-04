The Same Sea, Ever-changing

How are you these days? I’m shedding my skin. No wonder I saw a snake in my dream last night. Spring is the season where you transform from a winter dweller into a summer dweller. You shed your skin. Before I fell in love with the sea so deeply, I thought about the beach mostly in summer, in those hot and sun-filled days when most of us dream about some seaside fun.

“I am made and remade continually.” Virginia Woolf, The Waves, 1931

This has been my first year (from spring to spring) when I have visited sea as much as I could in all four seasons. In a good weather, in a bad weather. I still haven’t seen it at a pitch black night, and in a super storm when the waves lick and cover all of the beach. But I did celebrate the summer solstice by the sea and I have stood there in minus degrees Celsius this winter with a blasting wind throwing sand and tiny ice particles in my teeth and face.

Forever happy.

Yesterday we went to the seaside dressed in winter jackets, wrapped in woolen scarves. We saw the beach hiding in milky fog and listened to the roaring gray waves. Today I got my face tanned and the sea greeted us in a completely different outfit, in the color of blue jeans. I adore her ever-changing nature. As much as I love my place and time, right here, right now. Between the stroller, filled with books, and my youngest playing in sand, and with a white feather in my hand.

“I am rooted, but I flow.

All gold, flowing.” Virginia Woolf, The Waves, 1931

Advertisements