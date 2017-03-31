Little Anna, Tonquin Beach, travels

Little Anna on Tonquin Beach

Posted by Anna Iltnere on

Greetings from Little Anna #2! Here is a photo of her on Tonquin Beach, in Tofino. That’s in British Columbia, Canada. Although it rains, the wild view looks so sublime. Thank you, Amanda! The rightful owner of Little Anna #2. Check out her beautiful 35mm color photograpy blog The Sweet Beach. She hunts the best beaches on the planet and captures the fleeting seaside moments on her camera. I’m so happy to see Little Anna traveling the seas!

IMG_2085
Little Anna travels the seas!

If you want to have your own Little Anna & if you promise to send me her sea selfies, just let me know! I will crochet her with all my love.

Soon I’m sending out more than five Little Annas to many seaside places of the world in Australia, Europe and USA. Two are still on their long postal journey to Hong Kong and Philippines. Getting there any time soon, I hope! 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s