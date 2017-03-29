Walk and Write

via Daily Prompt: Territory

Sea is a journey for me. Voyage. Can you step in a vast and unknown territory, not having any strict map, guided just by trust and intuition, by passion and curiosity, yet still feel safe, like at home? I believe, you can. I love the idea of songlines when finding paths where to go next. In the context of Enseaclopedia and Beach Books Blog, I really like one quote that I read this morning. Although I’m deep inside Virginia Woolf’s To the Lighthouse that I’m still reading, today I received her other work The Waves and couldn’t resist to peek inside and absorb the introduction by Jeanette Winterson. I absolutely love these lines that she dedicated to Woolf:

“Her method was not the method of the nineteenth century, where a boat could be put out, and a course decided, and everyone on board securely taken to the Captain’s destination. She wanted something riskier, more intimate, but she still needed to keep control. So she chose to walk. She put language under the soles of her feet and walked. She watched the way the sun affected the water and she walked. All the time she walked she wrote.” Jeanette Winterson. Introduction to Virginia Woolf’s “The Waves”. Edition by Vintage Classics in 2000.

Territory

Advertisements