Walk and Write

Posted by Anna Iltnere on

via Daily Prompt: Territory

Sea is a journey for me. Voyage. Can you step in a vast and unknown territory, not having any strict map, guided just by trust and intuition, by passion and curiosity, yet still feel safe, like at home? I believe, you can. I love the idea of songlines when finding paths where to go next. In the context of Enseaclopedia and Beach Books Blog, I really like one quote that I read this morning. Although I’m deep inside Virginia Woolf’s To the Lighthouse that I’m still reading, today I received her other work The Waves and couldn’t resist to peek inside and absorb the introduction by Jeanette Winterson. I absolutely love these lines that she dedicated to Woolf:

“Her method was not the method of the nineteenth century, where a boat could be put out, and a course decided, and everyone on board securely taken to the Captain’s destination. She wanted something riskier, more intimate, but she still needed to keep control. So she chose to walk. She put language under the soles of her feet and walked. She watched the way the sun affected the water and she walked. All the time she walked she wrote.”

Jeanette Winterson. Introduction to Virginia Woolf’s “The Waves”. Edition by Vintage Classics in 2000.
bbbooks_woolfwaves_3
This beautiful cover inside and out for Vintage Classic’s edition of “The Waves” is created by artist Aino-Maija Metsola. I promise to show you more sometime next week when I’ll publish a post about this new addition to my Sea Library.

bbb_30

Territory

3 Comments Add yours

  1. Dippy-Dotty Girl says:
    March 29, 2017 at 17:04

    “She put language under the soles of her feet and walked. She watched the way the sun affected the water and she walked. All the time she walked she wrote.” Heartachingly beautiful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. Anna Iltnere says:
      March 29, 2017 at 17:11

      Yes, absolutely beautiful! There are quotes that you tattoo on your heart. This is one of those.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      1. Dippy-Dotty Girl says:
        March 29, 2017 at 17:14

        There you go, you just put it perfectly.

        Liked by 1 person

