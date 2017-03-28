river

When I’m Not by the Sea

Where am I when I’m not by the sea or in our house and yard? I’m more likely by the river, which is two minutes walk from my door. Water is my elixir. River is a bit like me and vice versa. We both share the same direction – we both flow to the sea.

Early spring is one of my favorite times on river banks. I adore the dry beige grass and reeds with river mirroring the clear blue sky. Blue and beige in a sunny day blows my mind away. In summer it all turns into green and flourishing jungle, I still love it, but right now it all feels sacred.

That’s how close it is! Let’s go!
Reeds & river.
In a breeze reeds make a sound that surround you like a murmuring mantra.
Blue & beige.
They return day by day one by one, signs of the spring in the sky.
I walked a bit farther today to check the spot of my beloved swan couple. Each spring they make a new nest there. Usually in May. Still quiet now.
Dry meadows in spring resemble a back of a furry animal that you want to pet with your palm. In summer it will be a completely different place, green grass and wild flowers. Stick with me and I will show you.

That timber right there is our favorite place where to sit in sun and throw pieces of broken reed in the river, they flow like tiny canoes.
Freshwater has a completely different energy than saltwater in the sea. It’s soft. On hot summer days when our beach is too crowded, river is our refreshing shelter.
My heart belongs to the sea, but the river is a part of it and I follow where she leads.

