via Daily Prompt: Elixir

Where am I when I’m not by the sea or in our house and yard? I’m more likely by the river, which is two minutes walk from my door. Water is my elixir. River is a bit like me and vice versa. We both share the same direction – we both flow to the sea.

Early spring is one of my favorite times on river banks. I adore the dry beige grass and reeds with river mirroring the clear blue sky. Blue and beige in a sunny day blows my mind away. In summer it all turns into green and flourishing jungle, I still love it, but right now it all feels sacred.

Elixir

Advertisements