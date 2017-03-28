Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #9

With a slight delay Salty Sunday is on Tuesday this time. Little Anna, the Sea Princess, and her royal and loyal friend Ulysses both are so happy to meet you again and reveal the #9 word from Little Anna’s Sea Glossary.

While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. My first list is from Homer’s “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list. I chose 20 words and soon we will be halfway there!

Let me remind you that in previous weeks the sea was tumultuous, murmuring, fish-filled, Little Anna traveled the watery ways of the sea and saw a divinely bright sea. Our friends rode the beautiful broad back of the sea and felt safe, but one Sunday Little Anna embraced how wet is the sea! Last week she contemplated the silent deep-flowing Ocean, but now she is in her bed already, but still hears the #9 far-thundrering shore!

I chose this word this time because a couple of days ago I was lying in my bed, there was a really strong wind outside, and I could hear the sea. All I could think of was that I would love to see how stormy it is right at that moment, but was glad that at least I heard it. It gave me idea for this drawing about far-thundering or thundering shore. Homer used both words, at least in the translation by Caroline Alexander.

Virginia Woolf wrote in her diary that the most important of all her memories was of listening to the sea at Talland House.

“If life has a base that it stands upon, if it is a bowl that one fills and fills and fills – then my bowl without doubt stands upon this memory. It is of lying half asleep, half awake, in bed in the nursery at St Ives. It is of hearing the waves braking, one, two, one, two, and sending a splash of water over the beach…” Virginia Woolf, Moments of Being, 1939

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

