So here I am lying on the beach and looking the sky in the eyes and knowing that for the first time in my life I’ve found my purpose and that I’m building something profound at least for those who care about the salty side of the world, and I do. It’s not an obligation, of course, I even had to cross some inner borders to ask, but if you want to throw a coin in the sea, you are always welcome to do it.

❤

With all my gratitude & a stubborn attitude of a dreamer,

Anna

