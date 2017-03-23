via Photo Challenge: It IS Easy Being Green!

“Imagine you are sitting on a boat out at sea and a friend asks you the following question: “What color is the sea?”

You glance around you, just checking that it is as stupid a question as it sounds, before confidently replying, “Blue. No, wait a minute… Green… Or maybe grey.” Tristan Gooley, How to Read Water, 2016

I live by the bay area of the sea, but last summer we spent one week by the open sea, which surprised me on many days with its green color. I am a color collector. It is never so green where I live. Sea has so many faces. So many colors and hues on different days and in different places. I collect them all in my mind, with my camera and I search for references in the books I read.

“The variety in colors we see when we look at water is one of the reasons we love it … . The Celts certainly appreciated the challenge of trying to describe the color of water. They cheated by using a prefix, “glasto-“, to denote things that were blue/green/gray.” Tristan Gooley, How to Read Water, 2016

One of the most famous quotes from James Joyce’s Ulysses is from it’s first chapter, when Buck Mulligan shaves in the morning sun outside Martello Tower and says these legendary words:

“The snotgreen sea.

The scrotumtightening sea.” James Joyce, Ulysses, 1922

“A cloud began to cover the sun slowly, shadowing the bay in deeper green.” James Joyce, Ulysses, 1922

It IS Easy Being Green!

