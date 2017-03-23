In medieval times some thought that there was another ocean over our heads. Today was such a beautiful day with big blue sky and white fluffy clouds. The sea was in the color of blue jeans and pushed small waves to the coastline, smiling white foam smiles here and there. I looked up and remembered Richard Jefferies, English nature writer from 19th century. There is one quote about him in the book I showed you yesterday. While noticing how white clouds resemble white sea foams and vice versa, I recalled that Jefferies once said:

“To me everything is supernatural” as he lay on his back on the downs “so as to feel the embrace of earth”, imagining the sky was the sea. Philip Hoare, The Sea Inside, 2013

