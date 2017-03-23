Blue Crayon Pirate

I know my kids would love the idea. Yesterday I found out about Story People. Poetic collection of short stories and colorful illustrations by Brian Andreas, writer, artist and Zen monk. This is the story I stumbled upon, but it was only the hook, because I spent all evening browsing them all:
Crayon Pirate
There was a single blue line of crayon drawn across every wall in the house. What does it mean? I said. A pirate needs the sight of the sea, he said & then he pulled his eye patch down & turned and sailed away.
Brian Andreas, Story People
Yes, my kids would love it. So I think my Sea Studio will get a blue horizon today.
