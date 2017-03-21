Entryway Time Travel

My youngest one is born on Winter Equinox. Yesterday he became 2 years and 3 months old and we took these pictures above. Although Beach Books Blog is about books and my passion for the sea, it’s also about my decision to reorganize priorities that changed my life. 2 years and 3 months ago my new way of life was born. I don’t know how I got the idea, but for the first year every month on 20th date we made a photo in our entryway. On the first year baby grows so fast, I wanted to document it somehow. For the second year we took photos every 3 months and still continue. As it turned out, we have documented how we all grow. Including our aspidistra 🙂

Here is a selection of only a few photos from our collection…

1 month old and 5 years old. Sweet brothers. 1 and a half year. 11 months old. 6 months old 🙂 4 months old. 1 year!

Advertisements