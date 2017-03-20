Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #8

Eighth Salty Sunday with Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. I think it marks two months together. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. My first list is from Homer’s “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list.

In previous weeks the sea was tumultuous, murmuring, fish-filled, Little Anna traveled the watery ways of the sea and saw a divinely bright sea. Our friends rode the beautiful broad back of the sea and felt safe, but last week Little Anna embraced how wet is the sea!

This week Little Anna takes out her Sea Glossary and writes in it #8 Silent deep-flowing Ocean. It reminds me of a line, that I read recently in Tim Winton’s novel Breath: “Down here the sea was its usual quiet self…”. Waves don’t brake, fishes don’t talk or bark or roar. If divers’ bubbles pop or whales sing, it’s still a truly ambient soundscape. Deep down…

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

P.S. On Valentines day a crocheted Little Anna saw daylight. You can have one too, if you wish, and take her to the seaside

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

