To live in a house by the sea means to fall in love with many moods of weather. It’s all just a part of who sea is. For the first time since I live here I experienced a day like this. Blue sky, yellow sun. All Sunday spent outside in the warm hugs of lovely Spring. Suddenly white smoke filled our garden, like a giant smoke machine would be set there by the woods and turned on. At first we thought that someone is burning a pile of old leaves, but no, those were not smokes. Just a fog, coming in so fast like wearing talaria. As it turned out the sea suddenly brought a very cold weather in this sunny day and the whole scene changed in an instant. Apocalyptic beauty. Sea is always here.

