house by the sea

Apocalyptic Beauty

Posted by beachbooksblog on
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Apocalyptic beauty. Weather changed in an instant.

To live in a house by the sea means to fall in love with many moods of weather. It’s all just a part of who sea is. For the first time since I live here I experienced a day like this. Blue sky, yellow sun. All Sunday spent outside in the warm hugs of lovely Spring. Suddenly white smoke filled our garden, like a giant smoke machine would be set there by the woods and turned on. At first we thought that someone is burning a pile of old leaves, but no, those were not smokes. Just a fog, coming in so fast like wearing talaria. As it turned out the sea suddenly brought a very cold weather in this sunny day and the whole scene changed in an instant. Apocalyptic beauty. Sea is always here.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Sea lives behind the pine trees. View from my veranda. A few minutes ago the sky was blue.
Advertisements

One Comment Add yours

  1. minimalistgrandma says:
    March 19, 2017 at 18:07

    I love the moody sea.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s