Sea has a skin. It covers its big breathing body with a thin membrane, one-sixteenth of a millimeter thick. Fragile yet fantastically vast. “…these are the times of dreamy quietude, when beholding the tranquil beauty and brilliancy of the ocean’s skin,” wrote Herman Melville in Moby-Dick. Skin of a chameleon. Changing colors, camouflaging clouds.

“becomes a sky fallen to the earth” Philip Hoare, The Sea Inside, 2013

