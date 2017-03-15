via Photo Challenge: Atop

Sometimes you can feel atop when you don’t know a thing. You can feel atop when you are 17. Although it wasn’t that simple. When I was 17, I was confused in my heart, in my mind. What should I do? What should I study? Where is my love? What is my purpose? You are sitting there on top of the wave, and it moves and brings you further, you go ahead, you surf your life. In this picture I’m spending 10 days of summer with my mom, dad and sister in a rented house a few hundred meters from an open sea. A few months later I will meet my future husband, a year later I will finish school and go to University, I will change jobs and hairstyles, I will take off my masks and create new ones. No one really knows how to behave in a grown-up world. But we learn a lot from traveling all the different paths, until sooner or later you have to choose: to lose yourself or to find yourself. Now, 15 years later, I return and sit down next to myself, just right there, tell everything I’ve learned so far, keep what’s good and leave the rest. I sit there with the same simplicity and honesty but without the confusion of a 17-year-old. No, I’m not atop of anything. I don’t try to climb up higher anymore. I’m just there. Here.

❤

Atop

