“I am making up “To the Lighthouse””, Virginia Woolf wrote in her diary on 27 June 1925, “the sea is to be heard all through it”.

This is the book I’m reading right now. I love to notice, how writers express the same old questions in different words. I believe that language is our way to find new pockets how to see and understand the world around us. In my #1 Sea Essay To See the Sea I collected quotes where authors describe the magnetic need to stand there on the shore and look at the sea.

I think I will add this one too:

“They came there regularly every evening drawn by some need. It was if the water floated off and set sailing thoughts which had grown stagnant on dry land, and gave to their bodies even some sort of relief. First, the pulse of colour flooded the bay with blue, and the heart expanded with it and the body swam…” Virginia Woolf, To the Lighthouse, 1927

Advertisements