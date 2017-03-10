Origami of Mind

It sounds too sweet for a salty girl like me, but you create what you focus on. Again and again I experience proofs for this antique advice. Miraculous coincidences can become gifts if you notice and appreciate them like hidden gems of daily life.

Although I decided not to work in that field anymore, I’m always breathing art. I grew up playing on the floor of the artist’s studio, my bloodline is painted in beautiful colors. When it’s not the best weather to visit the seaside, we ride to the city just for a short visit and hide inside galleries. When there’s no one else around, who could steal the mysterious aura of witnessing a wonder. Yesterday I meditated between origami birds, floating on air. Today we went to the seaside and saw three seagulls drifting somewhere between the gray sky & the gray salt sea like origami paper ships.



