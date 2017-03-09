New Book in Sea Library:

“The Wonder Garden”

Illustrated by Kristjana S Williams, written by Jenny Broom

Wide Eyed Editions, 2015

I really love one quote from Moby-Dick – “the great flood-gates of the wonder-world swung open”. No wonder, similar words are chosen for the back cover of this amazingly beautiful and colorful book The Wonder Garden. Illustrated by Icelandic artist and designer Kristjana S Williams and written by children book author, illustrator and editor Jenny Broom, both living in London, this is the best gift you can give to your kids and to yourself. If anyone forgets from time to time in what colors you should see the world around you, the miracle of life, please dive in these pictures and remind yourself – true wonder it is!

From the back cover of the book:

“Fold back the covers of this book and let the gates to Earth’s wonder garden swing wide open. Wander in and look about you as you stroll through five dazzling habitats, where life in all its variety abounds. Explore rainforest, desert, coral reef, woodland and mountain range with breathtaking engraved illustrations, which bring to life Earth’s wonder garden.”

From the introduction of the book: “Step inside the Wonder Garden. Beyond these gates, you will discover environments of astonishing diversity: the terrains, climates and conditions here, and the challenges these pose to life, are each and unique. But however different these habitats may seem, there is only one thing that they share in common: each is an ecosystem made up of plants and animal that have found incredible ways to adapt and survive.” I’m truly happy to add this to my Sea Library. Beautiful big book.

www.wideeyededitions.com

