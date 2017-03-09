via Photo Challenge: Wish

Why not to use this beautiful story of Ema or small wooden plaques on which Shinto worshippers write their prayers and wishes, and to leave my own ema hanging up at the imaginary shrine. I even painted my ema a few months ago and hung it to the wall of my sea studio. Because I truly believe that one day I will open a bookshop by the sea with books about the sea. I already see it with my mind’s eye. I really feel the atmosphere there. The joy of being there. Around Christmas I exchanged letters with wonderful writer Lewis Buzbee, who is the author of The Yellow-Lighted Bookshop, a beautiful book, his love letter to bookshops. And he said that I will have to “look after that monster, once you’ve opened it”. I know, and it will be my special sea monster 🙂 And that’s why I’m not in a hurry. I want to take my time. To explore the sea literature. To write the Enseaclopedia. To collect all the books in my sea library, which is the growing blueprint of my future bookshop. I love the journey. I immensely love the journey. And I know that the wide and wise Cosmos is listening and weaving the most beautiful way how to make it all possible.

❤

Wish

