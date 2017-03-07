Selfish Secrets

There are cultures that still believe that photography can steal your soul. One day I was by the river and saw an amazing view. I didn’t have a camera with me, my phone is not smart enough for tasks like these. And if I would have a possibility to take a picture, I didn’t have any social media at that time to share it somewhere. I was standing there, looking at this amazing view, and thought to myself – why did I even think that it is not enough to just be there and see it by myself? To just enjoy and remember it? Why it’s not enough? Sharing is a beautiful word. You have a loaf of bread and you share it with others. You are not selfish, you are kind. What about now? We share our stories, we share our thoughts and world views, we share or dreams and ideas. We share everything we see and do. Is it selfish or kind? Sometimes I really don’t know. From the reader’s perspective I’m immensely inspired by so many things out there, that are shared by others. I follow their stories and they resonate with me. But at times it takes a great deal of discipline to not to spread yourself too thin, not to be a sponge of everything. To remember, what is yours, to remember why are you here, to leave everyone else alone, and selfishly immerse yourself in that beautiful view and keep it a secret. It’s just between you and the planet.

“Geez, I wish we had a camera, he said afterwards, as we chugged back through the forest. It was so good. Shoulda got a photo. Nah, said Sando. You don’t need any photo. But just to show, to prove it, sorta thing. You don’t have to prove it, said Sando. You were there. Well, least you blokes saw it. My oath, I said. But it’s not even about us, said Sando. It’s about you. You and the sea. You and the planet.” Tim Winton, Breath

Advertisements