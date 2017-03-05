Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #6

It’s sixth Sunday already with Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. The first list is from Homer’s epic “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list.

In previous weeks the sea was

tumultuous,

murmuring,

fish-filled,

Little Anna traveled the watery ways of the sea and saw a divinely bright sea.

This week it’s all about the point of view. There’s nothing else that changes the colors of your life so vividly as choosing your own point of view. Little Anna and dog Ulysses ride the sea on its beautiful broad back and feel safe.

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

P.S. On Valentines day a crocheted Little Anna saw daylight. You can have one too, if you wish, and take her to the seaside

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

