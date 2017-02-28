Let’s Map the Seas!

As I keep receiving questions “What with those dolls!” I think I have to write a note here. About my utterly crazy idea. I want these crocheted Sea Princesses to find many new owners all around the world. No, it’s not a business plan. I wish it was, but I’m more of a dreamer. LOVE IS FOR FREE! ❤

So I’m willing to create Little Annas and send it to you, and you, and you too. All I want back is your promise that you will take her to the sea or ocean, that you will go with her to the beach and take a sea-selfie of Little Anna. & Send it to me.

My Instagram and Beach Books Blog will be so salty with all those pictures of Little Anna enjoying her time by many different seas all around our blue planet! Just to show, how beautiful it’s salty side is! Seas don’t divide us. “Sea, the great unifier,” once said Jacques-Yves Cousteau. I really believe in that. And want to make it vivid with these beautiful Little Annas that I create with all my love.

PS I would crochet them anyway, so why not to let them leave my Sea Studio and travel the seas! So – if you want to be the guardian of her, and you promise to take her to the sea or bay or lagoon or ocean – let me know 🙂 beachbooksblog@gmail.com or here in comments.

First eight Little Annas are reserved, some of them already traveling in large envelopes to their destinations all around the globe. Who will get the #9, #10 and many others? Thrilled to know! ❤ Do not hesitate to send me salty “ME!” 🙂

