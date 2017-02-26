Little Anna, Salty Sunday, Sea Glossary

Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #5

Posted by beachbooksblog on
insta_33
Fifth Sunday with Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. The first list is from Homer’s epic “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list.

I must add a link to The Beans Kit.
After each Salty Sunday she chooses one of her many beautiful photos as a response to Sea Glossary’s weekly name to describe the sea. So great!

In previous weeks the sea was
tumultuous,
murmuring,
fish-filled
and Little Anna traveled the watery ways of the sea.

This week you have to grab your sunglasses because the sea is so divinely bright.

bbb_littleanna_5_bright

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

P.S. On Valentines day a crocheted Little Anna saw daylight. You can have one too, if you wish, and take her to the seaside ❤

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

