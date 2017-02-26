Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #5

Fifth Sunday with Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. The first list is from Homer’s epic “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list.

After each Salty Sunday she chooses one of her many beautiful photos as a response to Sea Glossary’s weekly name to describe the sea. So great!

In previous weeks the sea was

tumultuous,

murmuring,

fish-filled

and Little Anna traveled the watery ways of the sea.

This week you have to grab your sunglasses because the sea is so divinely bright.

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

P.S. On Valentines day a crocheted Little Anna saw daylight. You can have one too, if you wish, and take her to the seaside

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

