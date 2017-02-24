When I’m on my way to the beach and get close enough to already feel, not yet see the sea, the vast bright emptiness behind those dark pine trees, I always have an urge to start to run, or go a bit faster at least to finish the last stretch and breathe in the salty freedom. I’ve heard from many people experiencing the same childish urge. To run the last stretch through the pines with a bright smile on your face. Mysterious marine magnet.

