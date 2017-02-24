“Kon-Tiki” 2012

Joachim Rønning , Espen Sandberg

Norwegian ethnographer Thor Heyerdal couldn’t swim and had a childhood phobia from drowning but it didn’t stop him to achieve something amazing. In 1947 he crossed the Pacific Ocean from Peru to Polynesian Islands by a simple raft made in the tradition of pre-Columbian South-americans. To prove his supposedly crazy theory that it was possible for South-americans to settle on Polynesian Islands almost 5000 nautical miles afar. No one really believed him although he was working on his theory for a decade. He knew that there is still one possibility how to show that he is right – to try out by himself. Thor Heyerdal gathered a team of childhood friends and one seller of refrigerators who happened to be an engineer and really believed in Heyerdal’s theory. Only one guy on this raft had sailed before. They built balsa wood, bamboo and hemp raft Kon-Tiki, named after Inca sun god, and set sail for more than 100 days. The journey was crazy, frightening and immensely beautiful.

Norwegian movie Kon-Tiki makes you a fan of Thor Heyerdal and his amazing life story, dreamers faith and passionate curiosity. I also really loved the colors on screen of bleached pastels and blue sea. Beautiful movie. Besides Norwegian actor in leading role Pål Sverre Hagen is a discovery for me, I believe – for many international viewers. This is a first time when a Norwegian film had been nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Now I want to watch the awarded documentary, that Thor Heyerdal filmed on this legendary voyage. I want to read his book The Kon-Tiki Expedition: By Raft Across the South Seas (1948) and visit Kon-Tiki museum in Oslo where you can see this raft by yourself. Such a stimulating story.

“Borders? I have never seen one. But I have heard they exist in the minds of some people.” Thor Heyerdal

