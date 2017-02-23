True Travel Talisman ❤

via Photo Challenge: A Good Match

How full of wonders were Gulliver’s travels although completely unplanned. Sometimes the shipwreck is a good metaphor for pushing your boundaries and discovering new worlds. I must admit I didn’t plan to crochet dolls, but Little Anna and Sea is such a good match, that she knocked on the door of my imagination and I brought her in reality. I’m ready for Little Anna’s travels. This week three Little Annas will travel to California, Philippines and Hong Kong, and I’m unbelievably excited to receive many beautiful sea selfies of her from those different salty sides of the world and show them to all of you. Sea and ocean unites us – all the different lands and islands. I love to give gifts from my salty heart, but in some cases each Little Anna will buy one new book for my sea library to make my dreams come true. Little Anna and Sea is a really good match made on a heavenly beach with its silky sands.

A Good Match

