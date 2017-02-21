Golden Hit

via Daily Prompt: Glitter

“All that is gold does not glitter,

Not all those who wander are lost;

The old that is strong does not wither,

Deep roots are not reached by the frost. From the ashes a fire shall be woken,

A light from the shadows shall spring;

Renewed shall be blade that was broken,

The crownless again shall be king.”

― J.R.R. Tolkien

These daily prompts are a straight road for my subconscious to promote its dusty little pockets. Didn’t expect I will quote Tolkien by the end of the day, but he was the one that emerged when thinking of glitter. “All that is gold does not glitter…” Please do read the quoted fragment above, it tells a lot not only about hobbits, but of each and every wanderer who is not lost, but in search for transformation. I underwent a whole year and even more of digital detox, waking and springing before I found the sea, grew deep roots and crowned myself. During the transformational 2015 I found the hymn of my heart as well. This good old song by Depeche Mode. The lyrics and video means a lot to me.

Glitter

Advertisements