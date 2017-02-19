homer, Little Anna, sailing, Sea Glossary

Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #4

Fourth Sunday with Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. The first list is from Homer’s epic “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list.

“The sea has many voices,
many Gods and many voices.”

T.S. Eliot, The Dry Salvages

In previous weeks the sea was
tumultuous,
murmuring
and fish-filled.

This Salty Sunday our Little Anna travels the watery ways of the sea. It reminded me of what Jonathan Raban wrote in his Passage to Juneau: “For Odysseus, as for the Polynesian navigators .. the ocean is a place, not a space; its mobile surface full of portents, clues and meanings. It is substantial and particular, as crowded with topographical features..”.

bbb_littleanna_4_watery-way

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

P.S. On Valentines day a crocheted Little Anna saw daylight. You can have one too, if you wish, and take her to the seaside ❤

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

