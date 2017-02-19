Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #4

Fourth Sunday with Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. The first list is from Homer’s epic “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list.

“The sea has many voices,

many Gods and many voices.” T.S. Eliot, The Dry Salvages

In previous weeks the sea was

tumultuous,

murmuring

and fish-filled.

This Salty Sunday our Little Anna travels the watery ways of the sea. It reminded me of what Jonathan Raban wrote in his Passage to Juneau: “For Odysseus, as for the Polynesian navigators .. the ocean is a place, not a space; its mobile surface full of portents, clues and meanings. It is substantial and particular, as crowded with topographical features..”.

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

P.S. On Valentines day a crocheted Little Anna saw daylight. You can have one too, if you wish, and take her to the seaside ❤

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

