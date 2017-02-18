beach, coastal life, quotes, Tim Winton

Coastal Confidence

Reading new book by Australian writer Tim Winton, which I will highlight next week, but for now one quote that resonates with me so much. Healing with my heals deep inside bleached beach sand.

“In sight of the sea I felt as though I had all my fingers and toes. I was relaxed and confident. At the beach I wasn’t just passive, letting life happen to me; I didn’t care about being smart or popular, I didn’t long to be better looking. The sea swallowed up all my primary school anxieties. Something suddenly consumed my whole attention.”

Tim Winton, Land’s Edge: A Coastal Memoir

