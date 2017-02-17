Yesterday I read with my boys the wonderful book by Jennifer Berne – Manfish: A Story of Jacques Cousteau. I’m amazed by the phenomenon of diving which many compare to a dreamlike ability to fly in this big blue and deeply silent underwater world. In the book I read beautiful lines – the essence of diving experience:

“Bubbles rising

through the silence of the sea,

silvery beads of breath

from a man

deep, deep down

in a strange and shimmering ocean land

of swaying plants and fantastic creatures.” Jennifer Berne. Manfish: A Story of Jacques Cousteau