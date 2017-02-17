Yesterday I read with my boys the wonderful book by Jennifer Berne – Manfish: A Story of Jacques Cousteau. I’m amazed by the phenomenon of diving which many compare to a dreamlike ability to fly in this big blue and deeply silent underwater world. In the book I read beautiful lines – the essence of diving experience:
“Bubbles rising
through the silence of the sea,
silvery beads of breath
from a man
deep, deep down
in a strange and shimmering ocean land
of swaying plants and fantastic creatures.”
Jennifer Berne. Manfish: A Story of Jacques Cousteau
What?? I must have this book! Jacques is my hero from a little girl watching his documentaries on tv. Those are beautiful lines. Thanks again for sharing!
The pleasure is all mine! That’s one of my “goals” for this year – to watch his documentaries as I’ve seen only a few. Amazing personality. Amazing.
Amazing! Yes! I just ordered copies of the books for my grandboys and me to read!
Such a joy to hear that ❤ ❤
And I mentioned your blog and added a link in my last post, hope that’s ok! https://minimalistgrandma.wordpress.com/2017/02/17/wagons-ho/
