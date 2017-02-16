via Photo Challenge: Against the Odds

I left my job couple of years ago and it’s been a year since I work only for my salty dreams where monthly salary is replaced with coincidences, surprises and gifts, all that income I didn’t expect. To dream of collecting all the books about the sea may sound crazy without predictable money for additional expenses. But I have a strange trust in quantum physics. So against the odds – here is my salty bookshelf so far. More that 60 books in a year. I can’t really explain that. Each and every book has its own story of how did it get here, in my yellow bookshelf. I must say – you just have to let it come. Some of them are really expensive, while others came from used book shops, from grandma’s library or even as special gifts. But the finest gift of all is the gut feeling. It feels just right.

