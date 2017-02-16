“The sea complains upon a thousand shores,” wrote Scottish poet Alexander Smith, but I don’t complain at all. I marvel and dance and cannot really believe. One thousand followers! Oh my! Amongst All Else, do you remember that less than a month ago I congratulated you hitting the 1000 mark? Here it is, the four digit number!

Does this number matter? Of course yes and of course – no. I have one-on-one conversation with each and every one of you who comments or sends good thoughts to my salty site, the one is the best number there is. But to have a possibility to meet so many great ones is such a joy.

I’m immensely grateful.

Thank you ❤