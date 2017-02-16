1000

1000 !!!

Posted by beachbooksblog on

bbb_1000

“The sea complains upon a thousand shores,” wrote Scottish poet Alexander Smith, but I don’t complain at all. I marvel and dance and cannot really believe. One thousand followers! Oh my! Amongst All Else, do you remember that less than a month ago I congratulated you hitting the 1000 mark? Here it is, the four digit number!

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-07-20-11

Does this number matter? Of course yes and of course – no. I have one-on-one conversation with each and every one of you who comments or sends good thoughts to my salty site, the one is the best number there is. But to have a possibility to meet so many great ones is such a joy.

I’m immensely grateful.

Thank you ❤

18 Comments Add yours

  1. claudchainz says:
    February 16, 2017 at 08:39

    congratulations! hard work and beautiful content pays off

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 08:45

      Thank you!

      Like

      Reply
  2. claudchainz says:
    February 16, 2017 at 08:39

    i would love to see a blog on how to grow your website!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 08:45

      I was lucky to be Discovered by WP Editors by the end of January so more people who love sea could know about my blog and stop by. I’m really grateful for that.

      So I will say – put your blog in sun and water it with love ❤

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      1. claudchainz says:
        February 16, 2017 at 08:46

        When did you start? and that’s amazing, goodluck with everything! I will be following ❤

        Liked by 1 person

      2. beachbooksblog says:
        February 16, 2017 at 08:49

        I created this blog a few months ago. I think it was October 2016. But I didn’t make it public until late November 2016. I just used it as my personal space for collecting notes on sea. So December was my first full month of being public and here I am, I’m really lucky I suppose. Thank you for following!

        Liked by 1 person

  3. Amongst All Else says:
    February 16, 2017 at 11:59

    Hey! 😀 That’s awesome. I’m wishing you all the luck there is on your continued journey! This really is such a great community, with such great people. You’ve got an awesome blog with great, inspiring content. Keep up the good stuff! All my love. 🙂 ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 14:20

      Thank you so much!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. WordCatcher says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:23

    congratulation! all the best!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 14:53

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Chris C. says:
    February 16, 2017 at 15:21

    Congratulations! Very well deserved 😀 Your content was unique and inspiring, little wonder you gathered so many followers so soon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 17:09

      Thanks, Chris! If I would hold a glass of champagne in my hand and have a toast for every compliment today, I would be so damn drunk right now 😀 Dizzy from love and support. I’m so happy today.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. jam150 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 15:50

    Grats! You do hold a great blog that is worth the read!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 17:10

      Oh thank you Jamix, glad you’re here

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    February 16, 2017 at 16:41

    Congrats!!! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 17:10

      Like

      Reply
  8. Liz says:
    February 16, 2017 at 17:47

    Oh, so glad I found this. There’s a little Florida town on the Gulf of Mexico that I retreat to whenever I can – once a year is the most I’ve ever managed – and I dream of owning a vacation home there one day. I am going to go home tonight and read your entire archive of posts and live vicariously through you. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 16, 2017 at 18:44

      You made my day ❤

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

