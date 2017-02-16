“The sea complains upon a thousand shores,” wrote Scottish poet Alexander Smith, but I don’t complain at all. I marvel and dance and cannot really believe. One thousand followers! Oh my! Amongst All Else, do you remember that less than a month ago I congratulated you hitting the 1000 mark? Here it is, the four digit number!
Does this number matter? Of course yes and of course – no. I have one-on-one conversation with each and every one of you who comments or sends good thoughts to my salty site, the one is the best number there is. But to have a possibility to meet so many great ones is such a joy.
I’m immensely grateful.
Thank you ❤
congratulations! hard work and beautiful content pays off
Thank you!
i would love to see a blog on how to grow your website!
I was lucky to be Discovered by WP Editors by the end of January so more people who love sea could know about my blog and stop by. I’m really grateful for that.
So I will say – put your blog in sun and water it with love ❤
When did you start? and that’s amazing, goodluck with everything! I will be following ❤
I created this blog a few months ago. I think it was October 2016. But I didn’t make it public until late November 2016. I just used it as my personal space for collecting notes on sea. So December was my first full month of being public and here I am, I’m really lucky I suppose. Thank you for following!
Hey! 😀 That’s awesome. I’m wishing you all the luck there is on your continued journey! This really is such a great community, with such great people. You’ve got an awesome blog with great, inspiring content. Keep up the good stuff! All my love. 🙂 ❤
Thank you so much!
congratulation! all the best!
❤
Congratulations! Very well deserved 😀 Your content was unique and inspiring, little wonder you gathered so many followers so soon.
Thanks, Chris! If I would hold a glass of champagne in my hand and have a toast for every compliment today, I would be so damn drunk right now 😀 Dizzy from love and support. I’m so happy today.
Grats! You do hold a great blog that is worth the read!
Oh thank you Jamix, glad you’re here
Congrats!!! 🙂
❤
Oh, so glad I found this. There’s a little Florida town on the Gulf of Mexico that I retreat to whenever I can – once a year is the most I’ve ever managed – and I dream of owning a vacation home there one day. I am going to go home tonight and read your entire archive of posts and live vicariously through you. 🙂
You made my day ❤
