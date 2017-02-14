beach, moon, sea color, sea sounds, tides

50 Shades of Sea

Posted by beachbooksblog on

bbb_140

Moon, the magician, did abracadabra again and the sea has stepped back. Farther then ever because of that white wall that blocks the waves for a few more meters. It felt so strange today to stand on the beach and to hear the sea so very far away. There she roars like an angry beast, scratching her cold claws against the frozen fence. The sound drowned by distance. But how strange and beautiful the scenery was. Different tribes have different native colors which they weave in rugs and clothes. Colors that mirror the unique landscape of their home. Here in the picture is the striped rug of my salty sea tribe. Weaved by the sea herself.

4 Comments Add yours

  1. Albina Shehetila says:
    February 14, 2017 at 17:53

    “fifty shades of sea” very original as always😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. beachbooksblog says:
    February 14, 2017 at 17:56

    thanks 🙂 heard in news something about this movie right after coming back from the beach. so the title was ready 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. Pingback: 50 Shades of Sea – another day of sun
  4. Harold Rhenisch says:
    February 15, 2017 at 04:12

    Oh, so wondrous! Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

