Sea Could Be Your Valentine

I have a Valentine’s Day surprise for you. Something that I’ve created with so much love. When I published first Little Anna’s drawing from Sea Glossary, I had an idea – I must try to make it even more alive. I have to crochet her. So I tried and here they are – five unique Little Anna’s that anyone of you can have via Etsy, if you like.

But that’s not all. I thought about the quote by Jacques Cousteau: “The sea, the great unifier…”. This blog with readers all over the globe proved to me that sea really is a unifier. We all love it so much! So how to make it more vivid? Maybe Little Anna could help? So I tried out a new digital platform for me (I write my book on an old typewriter, so it is new to me) – I created a special Instagram account for Little Anna and her sea travels.

I really believe that she could reach many sides of the globe and let others see the seas. Right now there are just a few photos from my Baltic coast and will be some more, but I truly believe that one day it will be buzzing with salty selfies from Philippines, Alaska, India, Africa, Norway, Ireland and many more marine spots. I really believe!

To spread the love for the sea. To spread the awareness of how beautiful it is.

Crocheting is like mandala for me, it’s also a bit like reading. Line by line I go through the space and come to a new place. When I read, I create new synapses and ideas. When I crochet, I create Little Anna.

Little Anna on Instagram

Little Anna on Etsy