Sea Could Be Your Valentine

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Little Anna / Sea Princess

I have a Valentine’s Day surprise for you. Something that I’ve created with so much love. When I published first Little Anna’s drawing from Sea Glossary, I had an idea – I must try to make it even more alive. I have to crochet her. So I tried and here they are – five unique Little Anna’s that anyone of you can have via Etsy, if you like.

bbb_littleanna_lelle_1
But that’s not all. I thought about the quote by Jacques Cousteau: “The sea, the great unifier…”. This blog with readers all over the globe proved to me that sea really is a unifier. We all love it so much! So how to make it more vivid? Maybe Little Anna could help? So I tried out a new digital platform for me (I write my book on an old typewriter, so it is new to me) – I created a special Instagram account for Little Anna and her sea travels.

p2101871
I really believe Little Anna could reach many sides of the globe and let others see the seas.
bbb_littleanna_seawinter
To spread the love for the sea. To spread the awareness of how beautiful it is.

I really believe that she could reach many sides of the globe and let others see the seas. Right now there are just a few photos from my Baltic coast and will be some more, but I truly believe that one day it will be buzzing with salty selfies from Philippines, Alaska, India, Africa, Norway, Ireland and many more marine spots. I really believe!

p2101861
Crocheting is like mandala for me, it’s also a bit like reading. Line by line.

Crocheting is like mandala for me, it’s also a bit like reading. Line by line I go through the space and come to a new place. When I read, I create new synapses and ideas. When I crochet, I create Little Anna.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Three Little Annas sitting in the sun. Now I have five made with love for you.
bbb_lelle_4
“Where will I travel next?”
bbb_lelle_1
Crowned.

Little Anna on Instagram
Little Anna on Etsy

  1. The New Renaissance Mindset says:
    February 13, 2017 at 17:23

    She’s full of personality! I think you have something here! Very nice work.

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 13, 2017 at 17:25

      Thank you so much, your comment comes like a balm to my soul 🙂

  2. Chris C. says:
    February 13, 2017 at 19:24

    Oh, she’s adorable! Beautifully made too. I’m sure she’ll have plenty of adventures – though I wonder as well, where will she go next?

    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 13, 2017 at 19:29

      Thank you so much. Let’s see which sea it will be 🙂 Waiting for the right Valentines for each of the first five Little Annas. I’m preparing right now special small letters that will go with them. Special sea quotes for each new “owner”. Love to do this ❤

