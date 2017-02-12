Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #3

Third Sunday with Little Anna and her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. The first list is from Homer’s epic “Iliad” – almost 3000 years old book. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list.
In previous weeks the sea was tumultuous and murmuring.
Sometimes those words are obvious. Fish-filled sea – who doesn’t know that? But obvious doesn’t mean it’s unimportant to notice. Embrace the idea how full of life the deep blue sea truly is. Sea is a home for so many beings.
The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.
Till next Sunday!