Blogger Recognition Award!

Thank you, dear Wildfire, for nominating me for this award. Your cinema blog is like a good friend with whom to go the the movies together – in a metaphorical, but loving way. Great source, that I encourage to check out!

How Beach Books Blog started?

When I quit my job a couple of years ago and started to search for my own unique way, I quit any social media as well. I wanted to silent down any distractions and turn up the volume of my heart. I wanted to put down touch screens and to fall in love with the tactile world. I returned to books, to writing a real diary, spending time in nature – I have garden, river, forest and seaside in hands reach. I even started to write longhand letters to my best friend. And we write to each other for two years already. I know it all sounds a bit of a cliche, but it actually worked for me. I discovered what my dreams are and now I follow them.

At one point I knew I want to reach out. Didn’t want to return to Facebook, because I’m more interested in other people’s dreams, in being authentic and writing from heart, not in what they eat, where they drink and what articles they share. I’m just not interested, because it steels time, but time is my currency.

In Autumn 2016 I found out, that blogs are such a beautiful Internet pocket, where to listen and be heard. Where to find like-minded souls and inspire others. It’s more like writing meaningful letters to those who care instead of instant messaging to everybody.

I wanted to create a place, where to have my vision of Enseaclopedia and Beach Books in front of me on a daily basis. That’s how I got here.

It will sound funny, but for the first two months my blog was private, it felt weird to make it public, but then somehow I knew that I have my voice, my story, my dreams, and I must try to talk louder. Around December 2016 I rang up the curtain. After a month or so of being public, I was Discovered, and I still can’t believe how much love and support can come from all around the world.

“You are a beautiful being living in a wonderful world. Let your body feel the joy. You are not flat, you are not plugged, you are full of life singing the song of a heartbeat.”

My advice to bloggers?

I’m here for a few months, so I don’t feel like giving advice to other bloggers. But I can encourage to find meaningful balance between digital and tactile world. I know, there are so many great and valuable things on the Internet, it really is so. It’s like a digital sea that unites all the islands with invisible bridges. Like breathing and pulsating library. How great! But at the same time – don’t become a furniture in front of the screen. You are a beautiful being living in a wonderful world. Let your body feel the joy. You are not flat, you are not plugged, you are full of life singing the song of a heartbeat. Take a book in your hand, feel the weight of it, smell the printed letters, have a walk by the sea, mop the floor and dance with air, just be there – out there. With some short breaks online. That’s how you will be full of juices, full of spices, full of fun and unique ideas, full of your own stories to tell your readers.

Grab your towel and let’s go!

