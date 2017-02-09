beach, love the sea

Happy to Sea You

Posted by beachbooksblog on

The sea always greets me. Sometimes she shines shimmering lights in my eyes, sometimes she roars, but at times sits silently under the serene sky. I love to see what the sea will say to me each and every time I come. I hadn’t been to the beach for three weeks already because of the bad weather and trendy flu. Today I finally visited sea and she greeted me with a friendly high five. I took a step on the sandy beach and right at that moment was knocked down, hell yeah. Here I was lying on the sunny winter day on the sandy lovely beach on my sore right side. There was ice hidden under the sand, and I smiled at the sea – high five to you too, dear.

If someone wonders, what has happened to the image, some sea notes I pair with sea pixels

2 Comments

  1. Ronald Parks says:
    February 9, 2017 at 18:48

    Nice! And thanks for answering that question!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Beans says:
    February 10, 2017 at 04:02

    Happy to see(sea) you too(two). I’m out in the beach tom, three. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

