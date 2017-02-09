Happy to Sea You

The sea always greets me. Sometimes she shines shimmering lights in my eyes, sometimes she roars, but at times sits silently under the serene sky. I love to see what the sea will say to me each and every time I come. I hadn’t been to the beach for three weeks already because of the bad weather and trendy flu. Today I finally visited sea and she greeted me with a friendly high five. I took a step on the sandy beach and right at that moment was knocked down, hell yeah. Here I was lying on the sunny winter day on the sandy lovely beach on my sore right side. There was ice hidden under the sand, and I smiled at the sea – high five to you too, dear.

If someone wonders, what has happened to the image, some sea notes I pair with sea pixels.