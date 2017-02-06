books, learning, sea

Don’t Yearn – Learn!

From the beautiful book The Wizard of Oz: The Official 75th Anniversary Compilation by Jay Scarfone and William Stillman in 2013

To learn something – it’s such a fulfilling joy that no one can steal from you. Open mind to not knowing, be humble, don’t rumble and enjoy the ride of wonders that bloom in front of you like wild flowers if you are willing to learn something new every day. Choose your own road of yellow bricks and travel it down lovingly step by step in your ruby red shoes of passion. There are no rules how fast you should go or how smart you must become. Forget about it, you have your own unique compass somewhere behind the ribs. Don’t rush it, don’t crush it, just trust it and follow lovingly. Everything you will find along the way will belong to you forever.

Let’s go, let’s learn ❤

Lovingly

4 Comments Add yours

  1. 600 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 15:53

    Let’s do it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 6, 2017 at 15:53

      Yeah! ❤

      Like

      Reply
  2. True George says:
    February 6, 2017 at 16:12

    to live free in the pursuit of happiness….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. beachbooksblog says:
      February 6, 2017 at 16:14

      exactly!

      Like

      Reply

