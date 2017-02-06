Don’t Yearn – Learn!

To learn something – it’s such a fulfilling joy that no one can steal from you. Open mind to not knowing, be humble, don’t rumble and enjoy the ride of wonders that bloom in front of you like wild flowers if you are willing to learn something new every day. Choose your own road of yellow bricks and travel it down lovingly step by step in your ruby red shoes of passion. There are no rules how fast you should go or how smart you must become. Forget about it, you have your own unique compass somewhere behind the ribs. Don’t rush it, don’t crush it, just trust it and follow lovingly. Everything you will find along the way will belong to you forever.

Let’s go, let’s learn ❤

Lovingly