Salty Sunday: Sea Glossary #2

Let me introduce you Little Anna. My inner child if you will. And her royal and loyal friend – dog Ulysses. While taking sea notes from books I read, I have a growing list of words – how writers describe sea. It’s not just blue, wet and salty. It’s so much more. The first list is from Homer’s “Iliad”. I found more than 20 different words, how Homer describes the sea. Each and every Salty Sunday I publish a new word from my list. Previous week the sea was tumultuous. This week it is more calm!

The true power of the Sea Glossary will be vivid later, when Little Anna will have a collection of so many words, how to describe the sea, by many different writers. Linguistic fabric of the sea.

Till next Sunday!

“Say the sea. Say the sea. Say the sea.
So that perhaps a drop of that magic may wander through time, and something might find it, and save it before it disappears forever. Say the sea. Because it’s what we have left.”

ALESSANDRO BARICCO, OCEAN SEA

Who is Little Anna and what is her Sea Glossary?

  1. TeaLover says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:43

    Nice idea publishing a new word every week from that list 🙂

