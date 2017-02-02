What does it mean to be a human? For me it is standing on a firm ground, on that sandy beach: seeing that mundane is sacral, loving each and every daily pebble of life. What does it mean to be a human? For me it is letting the vision run across the ocean to meet with horizon, to let my soul fly free and unscattered above the vast and moving sea: dare to dream, dare to be bigger than boxes. What does it mean to be a human? For me it is the right to clean slate. The right that never expires. You can always have an opportunity to start over without prejudice. No matter where, no matter when.

via Daily Prompt: Clean

If someone wonders, what has happened to the image, some sea notes I pair with sea pixels.